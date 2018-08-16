ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
RESCUE (CBS13) — El Dorado County Sheriffs are investigating a case of fraud and elder abuse in Rescue. Terry Whitcomb allegedly wrote herself checks for thousands of dollars from the checkbook of the elderly person she was hired to care for.

terry whitcomb el dorado county sheriffs office Police: Caretaker Wrote Herself Fraudulent Checks Worth Thousands Of Dollars

(source: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said they received a call about a fraud investigation in Resue. The caller said they found multiple fraudulent checks made out to Whitcomb, whom they hired for their elderly parent.

Police then identified Whitcomb as the caretaker and arrested her.

Deputies said they searched Whitcomb’s residence and recovered $5,000.

Whitcomb was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for charges of identity theft and Elder Abuse.

