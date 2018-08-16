ASK US:CBS13 is getting answers to your local concerns, questions and curiosities.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A total of four people have been arrested after a young man was shot and killed in Stockton parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the 20-year-old man in the parking lot between Walgreens and Panda Express along the 1500 block of E. Fremont Street. He had been shot and was soon pronounced dead.

Thursday, police announced that two teens – a 13-year-old and 16-year-old boy – had been arrested for homicide. Two others, 19-year-old Raymond Williams and a 17-year-old girl, were also arrested and are facing charges of being accessories.

The man’s name has not been released. Police have withheld the names of three of the suspects due to their age.

Investigators believe the man was randomly robbed, saying his car was stolen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s