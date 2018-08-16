STOCKTON (CBS13) – A total of four people have been arrested after a young man was shot and killed in Stockton parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the 20-year-old man in the parking lot between Walgreens and Panda Express along the 1500 block of E. Fremont Street. He had been shot and was soon pronounced dead.

Thursday, police announced that two teens – a 13-year-old and 16-year-old boy – had been arrested for homicide. Two others, 19-year-old Raymond Williams and a 17-year-old girl, were also arrested and are facing charges of being accessories.

The man’s name has not been released. Police have withheld the names of three of the suspects due to their age.

Investigators believe the man was randomly robbed, saying his car was stolen.