SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The hundreds of rare books damaged during a water leak at the California State Library are now back in the collection after being freeze-dried.

About 250 books were damaged over the winter when the ceiling started leaking. Apparently, the storm caused water to pool on a balcony in the library’s third-floor ceiling. The water then started to drip onto some rare books in the library’s collection.

Some of the damaged books dated back to the 1800s.

Library staff worked quickly once discovering the damage, but many books had already been thoroughly soaked.

The books were then freeze-dried. Thanks to the process, State Library officials say all of the soaked books were saved.

BELFOR Property Restoration of Sacramento reached out and helped the library restore the books.

Many of the dried books are now ready to be reshelved. Some other books may need further repair to their covers or spines before being put back.