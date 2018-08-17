SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police released body camera and dash cam footage of a collision between a juvenile who was fleeing from officers and an officer’s patrol vehicle.

Investigators say the collision was the result of the officer losing control of the vehicle during the pursuit and turning less sharply than intended.

Police say the 16-year-old was riding his bike along Rio Linda Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue in Del Paso Heights on July 22. An officer attempted to stop him, but the teen took off running and the officer chased him on foot.

CBS13 is not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

WARNING: Graphic Content. Viewer discretion is advised

Body camera footage shows the officer asking for backup and dash cam footage shows another officer responding to the scene. The video shows the teen being struck in the driveway of a home when the officer made an abrupt left turn to try to cut him off.

The teen was put in handcuffs and was cited for resisting arrest.

The dashcam footage from Sacramento Police shows the speed the officer was traveling at was approximately 27 mph in a 25 mph zone when the teen was hit. The exact speed is under investigation, as the officer was already clocked at 57 mph 10 seconds before the impact as he attempted to slow at an intersection. The speed indicator on the dashcam footage does not maintain a constant live feed of the vehicle’s speed.

The police department says the officer was not able to correct his turn and instead ran into understeer where the vehicle didn’t turn as quickly as the officer wanted to. It’s typically caused by a vehicle traveling too fast for the turn.

CBS13 spoke with the boy’s family a day after the collision next to his aunt’s home.

“The police pretty much used the Interceptor to run the minor over to get him to stop, flying him about 10 feet off the sidewalk, into the neighbor’s yard,” his uncle Lavar Washington said.

Police say the medical response for the teen was delayed by a couple of minutes due to a crowd that assembled after the crash.

Additionally, officers say a woman who claimed to have been struck by the patrol vehicle was not present in the initial dash cam video and have ruled that out.