CONCORD (CBS13) — A powerhouse matchup between Folsom and De La Salle was scoreless in the first half as missed opportunities doomed the Bulldogs.

Folsom turned the ball over four times deep in Spartans territory in the first half, including a close call at the 1-yard-line that was ruled a Daniel Ngata fumble.

Folsom’s defense kept them the game, keeping the game scoreless for the first half, but the Spartans struck first in the second half with Dorain Hale hooking up with Isiah Foskey off of a play-action fake.

De La Sale with the first points up 7-0 Spartans #folsomvsdelasalle #CBS13FNF pic.twitter.com/2kppRKvioe — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) August 18, 2018

Daniel Ngata appeared to give the Bulldogs an answer with a big run, but a holding call brought the ball back.

The loss left a bad taste in Folsom quarterback Kaiden Bennett’s mouth.

“I hate it man,” he said. “I don’t like losing. Nobody else likes losing. It’s just a bad experience. I just don’t like it.”

Folsom head coach Kris Richardson said the Spartans’ pressure was as advertised.

Folsom falls short 14-0. Coach Richardson’s post game speech. pic.twitter.com/pYF8boYNMM — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) August 18, 2018

“We knew their pass rush was going to be tremendous. Again, they’ve got as good a front four as anybody out there,” he said. “You can only throw so many quick passes. At some point you need to take some shots and you’ve got to hold up protection and we just couldn’t do that tonight.”

There will be plenty to look over and learn from Friday night’s matchup, and he’s not letting one week ruin his team’s season.

“We’ll adjust, we’ll watch tape, adjust the O-line, do what we need to do,” he said. “We’ve still got great skill guys. We can’t turn the ball over five times. I don’t know how many penalties we had, but it was more than we should have.”

It was Folsom’s first loss since December 2016 after an undefeated 2017 season.

They play Jesuit on Aug. 24.