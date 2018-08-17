SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All drinking fountains have been turned off at Grant Union High School after a routine test found elevated levels of lead and copper.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District says routine sampling of the school’s water was done in late July. The testing revealed elevated levels of lead and copper in three hand sinks, officials say.

In response to the test, all drinking fountains at the school have been turned off until the problem is fixed. Faucets in school’s kitchen have also been turned off.

Grant High’s pool has also been closed due the tests.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 20. Bottled drinking water will be provided to all students and staff at the school in the meantime.

Water is being retested again on Friday and officials will know by next week if the problem still persists.