STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Stockton early Friday morning.

Stockton police say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on the Eighth Street offramp from northbound Interstate 5. A woman was putting gas into her car when she was struck.

The driver kept on going; the woman suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle was a white Chevy cargo van or similar. The van likely has damage to its right front lighting assembly area. A right side mirror was also broken off during the crash. The van is also believed to have writing on the sides and a roof rack.

Police note the van might be stored in the Weston Ranch area.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton California Highway Patrol Office at (209) 938-4800.