FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A purse snatcher preying on an elderly shopper in Fair Oaks was thwarted by good Samaritans stepping in.

It happened at the Safeway Shopping Center on Dewey Drive. As she was loading a bag of groceries into her car, 75-year-old Margee Bache didn’t notice a thief was standing right behind her, ready to strike.

“I felt all of a sudden this pull,” said Bache, “and he pulled and he bent my arm back to grab and I’m going ‘No, no you can’t take my purse,’ and he grabbed it.”

The purse snatcher hopped into a silver BMW and took off.

“I was hysterical. I had just cashed a check that was large and I thought it’s gone,” said Bache.

Alejandra Navarro was loading her kids into her car when she heard a woman screaming and then saw a car speed by.

“It just happened actually, you don’t think of anything. You see somebody who needs help and you just try to do it. I guess it’s just an instinct,” said Navarro.

Navarro decided to go after the car.

“So that’s when I got my phone and took a picture.”

The photo ended up being a perfect view of the car’s license plate. Police were now on the lookout for the thieves, but in the meantime, another bystander decided to chase after the car, too, and followed it until someone inside threw Margee’s purse out with everything still inside.

“I kept saying I owe you my life because that’s how I felt,” said Bache.

Police tracked down the suspects a short time later who are now identified as 19-year-old Ivell Cash and 30-year-old Asia Holliday, both of Sacramento.

A purse snatching victim brought justice by two good samaritans. Though a scary scene, Margee says her story is one of how good outweighs the bad.

“I can’t thank them enough.”

Police say the two suspects left Safeway and hit a Target store where they stole a purse from another shopper. They were arrested just minutes after that theft.