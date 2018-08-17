SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A group of motorcyclists took over a major roadway in San Jose over the weekend, popping wheelies, knocking on car windows, and stopping oncoming traffic in an incident caught on camera.

For Janet Smith and her husband, it wasn’t a typical Sunday drive on Almaden Expressway. “A motorcycle passed us, and then another one, and another and another,” said Smith. “My husband said there were between 30 and 50.”

She said they seemed to swarm around everywhere doing stunts and wheelies, and even knocked on their car window.

“And he rolled his window down – which I wouldn’t have done – and they said you’re in our way,” said Smith. “He said ‘I was here first!’ I don’t know where they wanted us to go. They were in front of us, they were to the side of us, they were behind us.”

She recorded the encounter on cell phone video, all the while fearing that someone was going to get hurt.

No one did, but, “It was scary for a couple of old people,” said Smith. “It was scary not knowing what to do, not having come upon it before.”

