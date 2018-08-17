AUBURN (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove from San Jose to Placer County to have sex with an underage girl.

Detectives arrested a sexual predator for meeting up with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl to have sex. Greg Lesko, 35, sent sexually explicit photos to whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl and drove up from San Jose to meet with her. https://t.co/1UCWbllpZm pic.twitter.com/ZCcDQgjpqu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 17, 2018

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Greg Lesko had been talking to someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Detectives say Lesko sent the girl sexually explicit photos and agreed to meet with her.

Sunday night, Lesko drove up from San Jose to Placer County. He was then met by Placer County detectives and arrested.

Lesko is now facing several charges and has been booked into Auburn Main Jail. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.