Filed Under:Placer County, San Jose

AUBURN (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove from San Jose to Placer County to have sex with an underage girl.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Greg Lesko had been talking to someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Detectives say Lesko sent the girl sexually explicit photos and agreed to meet with her.

Sunday night, Lesko drove up from San Jose to Placer County. He was then met by Placer County detectives and arrested.

Lesko is now facing several charges and has been booked into Auburn Main Jail. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.

