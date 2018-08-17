SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The high school football season is underway and opening night in the central valley did not disappoint.

DE LA SALLE 14, FOLSOM 0

CONCORD — It was billed as quite possibly the best matchup of the entire season. The defending champion Folsom Bulldogs hoped to lay claim to all of Northern California over perennial powerhouse De La Salle. But, they fell short.

The teams were in a battle of conditioning as both held each other off through the first half. In the third quarter, De La Salle stuck first. Dorian Hale hooked up with Isiah Foskey resulting in a 7-0 lead that left the home crowd rocking.

Folsom looked for the answer and Daniel Ngata broke off for another gorgeous run. But holding brought the run all the back.

In the fourth quarter, De La Salle put the nail in the coffin with a one-yard run by Hale sealing the deal with a 14-0 victory.

MONTE VISTA 9, GRANITE BAY 3

GRANITE BAY — Granite Bay, coming off a 12-win season, welcomed Monte Vista Friday night.

Granite Bay was pinned deep early and Monte Vista’s Ryan Emerson was able to get in some penetration forcing the early safety. The Monte Vista Mustangs got the ball and went on in search of more points.

Later, Granite Bay tried to generate some offense, taking a shot deep, but all the bounces were going Monte Vista’s way.

Monte Vista continued to dominate defensively and hung on for the 9-3 win.

INDERKUM 37, ELK GROVE 13

NATOMAS — Inderkum welcomed Elk Grove and both teams were working out some kinks early on.

Inderkum’s Aaron Espero forced an early turnover and brought the ball down to the Elk Grove 2-yard line. They punched it in on the next play to secure a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the score remained static until Inderkum’s JJ Ray hooked up with Isaiah Ward for a touchdown doubling the score.

Elk Grove’s Kahlani Riddick responded with 65 yards inside the Inderkum 5-yard line. They scored and made it a one-score game, but Inderkum kept them at an arm’s length the entire night finishing off 37-13.

MERCED 57, DEL CAMPO 13

FAIR OAKS — Del Campo welcomed Merced and had a slow start, trailing by two touchdowns early, but they did not lie down.

The Merced Bears were hungry, and they ate. Their offense clicked and Dahmeer Warren stepped up in the pocket to deliver a strike to Noah Leal.

Merced held on and took the win 57-13.

ROSEVILLE 52, BEAR CREEK 46

STOCKTON — Roseville and Bear Creek were both looking to get off on the right foot tonight.

Roseville struck first when Aaron Shima punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out.

With the ensuing kickoff, protecting the ball and capitalizing on special teams is always a good formula.

Chaz Davis saw his lane to run and hit it 90 yards, to make the score 27-19.

The game ran late due to a neck injury on the Bear Creek side, which required an ambulance to the field.