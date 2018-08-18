SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One Sacramento firefighter was transported to the hospital Saturday due to heat exhaustion while fighting a two-acre fire off of Highway 160.

According to Sacramento City Fire, the vegetation fire broke out at 1:26 p.m. Saturday at Lower American Parkway by Highway 160 and Northgate Boulevard.

Firefighters said the fire was near a trail which restricted access for firetrucks, so firefighters had to run a long hose out to put out the flames. Additionally, Metro Fire assisted with a helicopter and dozer to create a pathway for firefighters to access the fire.

Due to the high temperatures, officials said a second alarm was called so personnel could rotate on the scene and relieve firefighters.

A total of four agencies responded including Sacramento City Fire, Metro Fire, CA State Parks, and West Sacramento Police.

Sacramento City Fire said the fire was near a homeless encampment and a witness reported seeing someone fleeing the scene but not starting the fire.

Arson investigators are on the scene as crews finish mopping up to determine the cause.