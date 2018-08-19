CHICO (CBS13) — A firefighter has been returned some of his stolen possessions after they were taken from his fire truck on a break from fighting the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

According to Chico police, a City of Redding Firefighter, whose name was not released, had his fire vehicle burglarized after going home for a rest from the fire.

Officials said a personal backpack containing more than $5,000 worth of personal property, including a personal laptop and hard drive containing family photos were taken in the burglary.

The theft was reported to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on August 13.

Two days later, Chico police officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on East Avenue.

Officers said they detained 33-year-old Brian Martinson, who they found had several warrants for his arrest out of Shasta County.

Officers also found an associated female, 40-year-old Jennifer Estes, in the parking lot of the Sportsman’s Warehouse.

According to officials, both Martinson and Estes were on probation out of Shasta County, so a search was conducted as part of their probation terms.

Police said they discovered the Redding firefighter’s backpack in the suspect’s possession, but the hard drive is still missing.

Martinson and Estes were arrested for charges of possession of stolen property, according to police.

Officers said they learned that Martinson and Estes are staying at a residence in Palo Cedro, close to the location of the original fire vehicle theft.

The incident has reportedly spurred an investigation into other thefts from vehicles in the Palo Cedro area.