FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A fundraiser will be held for fallen CHP officer Kirk Griess at Napa, Fairfield, and Vacaville Dutch Bros. Coffee locations Monday.

Griess and Jaime Bueza Manuel were killed earlier this month after the driver up a pickup truck struck them on interstate 80 in Fairfield.

Dutch Bros said one dollar from every drink will be donated to Griess’ family.

David Rowe works at Dutch Bros. He said Officer Griess was a customer at their Vacaville and Fairfield stands.

“When tragedy like this happens, it really hits close to home,” Rowe said. “So when that happened, we asked what we can do to help.”

The company will also give customers the opportunity to contribute to Manuel’s family during the fundraiser.