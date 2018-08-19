DENAIR (CBS13) — A suspect is dead after pulling out a gun at a park and leading police on a chase through Stanislaus County.

The pursuit ended in a rural area near the town of Hughson and Denair, and police confirmed that it was a Ceres police officer that fired the shots that killed the suspect.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, it was around 3 Saturday afternoon in Ceres, when a man inside a car pulled out a gun near the skate area in Smyrna Park.

Someone called 911, but as police officers arrived at the park, they got another call that a black Lexus was involved in a hit and run at nearby Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road.

Police said an elderly woman was injured in the hit and run. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a witness to the crash followed the suspect’s car, giving police dispatch location updates along the way.

Police then located the Lexus and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit toward Hughson.

Police took over the chase and continued following the suspect for several miles into Hughson. It was at the intersection of Service and Sperry Roads that authorities say the suspect got out of the car with a handgun.

Officials said the lone Ceres police officer at the scene fired at the suspect, striking him at least once.

As additional officers arrived on the scene, they arrested the four remaining suspects still in the car without incident.

Authorities said medical treatment was provided to the suspect that was shot, but he did not survive and was pronounced died on the scene.

Investigators are still working out how many shots were fired. No officers were injured.

Officers are now interviewing the four other suspects that were involved in this deadly pursuit, and trying to get more information out of them piece together how this all started in the first place, but the case is still under investigation.

Police said several stolen firearms were found in the vehicle.

Of the four occupants of the vehicle, two male juveniles and a female juvenile were released after questioning to their parent or guardian. Police identified the fourth occupant as 20-year-old Hose Robles of Hickman. Robles was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

No other charges were filed against the four occupants at this time.

The deceased suspect has not been identified.

According to officials, the Ceres officer was placed on paid administrative leave.