Bay Bridge, sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was arrested for allegedly taking part in a sideshow that blocked traffic on the Bay Bridge Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Before the incident, the CHP received multiple calls of cars engaged in sideshow activity in the Oakland area.

Vehicles were seen stopping traffic on the bridge west of Treasure Island heading into San Francisco, according to a video shot by a passerby around 10:45 a.m. that was posted on social media.

Multiple CHP units responded and took the driver of a white Mustang into custody on suspicion of reckless driving and exhibition of speed. His vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, the CHP said.

Officers cited drivers of other cars that were stopped for mechanical violations and one vehicle was impounded because the driver was determined to be unlicensed.

In a Facebook post, the CHP thanked members of the public for reporting the alleged crimes and providing them with video evidence.

