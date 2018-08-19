LODI (CBS13) — Police have made arrested 20-year-old Leonardo Alcantara and 19-year-old Andres Valdivia in a Saturday night shooting in the In-N-Out Burger parking lot on Kettleman Lane.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight Saturday and found a 19-year-old male gunshot victim in the parking lot. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers said they determined there was a dispute between two groups and a single shooter in one group fired multiple rounds from a handgun.

ALSO: One Dead, Four Detained In Ceres Officer Involved Shooting

After developing suspect information, police said a “high-risk stop” was made on a vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Morada Lane. The driver of the vehicle, Alcantara, and his passenger, Valdivia, were detained without incident.

According to police, both Alcantara and Valdivia were arrested on probable cause. Valdivia was booked for murder and several weapons violations, and Alcantara was booked for accessory to murder and weapons violations. Both are being held in Lodi City Jail.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Lodi police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Werdon at 209-333-6873. Reference case #18-5141.