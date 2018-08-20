SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was arrested for allegedly taking part in a sideshow that blocked traffic on the Bay Bridge Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Before the incident, the CHP received multiple calls of cars engaged in sideshow activity in the Oakland area.

Vehicles were seen stopping traffic on the bridge west of Treasure Island heading into San Francisco, according to a video shot by a passerby around 10:45 a.m. that was posted on social media.

A group of 10 to 15 souped-up Ford Mustangs took up all the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge to drive in circles, according to CHP.

Multiple CHP units responded to the incident.

“They were doing donuts on the freeway,” said Officer Vu Williams with the San Francisco CHP office.

One of them eventually crashed, slightly injuring the driver.

“And that driver was arrested for reckless driving as well as exhibition of speed,” said Williams..

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of reckless driving and exhibition of speed. His vehicle, a white Mustang , will be impounded for 30 days, the CHP said.

