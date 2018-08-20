Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you’re apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sacramento look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Sacramento via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2125 North Ave., #7

Listed at $895/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2125 North Ave., #7 in East Del Paso Heights.

When it comes to building amenities, expect off-street parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises wall heating and air and an electric stove. Pet owners, rejoice: one small pet of up to 25 pounds is permitted with additional pet rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, but has some bike infrastructure and a few nearby public transportation options.

8180 Center Parkway

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8180 Center Parkway in North Laguna, which, at 600 square feet, is going for $900/month.

The gated complex offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and a play area for children, while the newly remodeled unit boasts a gas range and a dishwasher. Those with furry friends in tow will be relieved: both purrs and barks are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

5981 Lake Crest Way

And finally, there’s this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5981 Lake Crest Way in South Land Park. It’s being listed for $995/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, laminate wood flooring and a walk-in closet. The secured-entry complex offers covered parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, but is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

