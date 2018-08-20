Nothing beats sushi — and if you’re in the mood to enjoy it in Elk Grove, we’ve found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some fresh sliced fish, alone or with rice.

Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ

9671 E. Stockton Blvd.

PHOTO: ROB P./YELP

Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ is a hybrid Asian restaurant combining a sushi bar with a family Korean restaurant. The mom-and-pop shop is located at 9671 E. Stockton Blvd., as we recently reported.

On the extensive menu of Korean and Japanese classics, diners will find grilled beef short ribs and stir fried glass noodles, ramen and bento boxes, and over four dozen choices of California-style sushi rolls — like the signature Jang Goon roll, filled with tempura shrimp and topped with masago and five fish.

Additional sushi options include large sashimi plates, chirashi (sashimi over a bowl of rice) and boat-style platters for large parties, with a choice of either all rolls, all nigiri, or a mix of rolls, nigiri and sashimi.

Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews indicates a warm welcome for the new arrival.

“In the kitchen they have actual Japanese chef ladies for the Japanese menu items, and likewise, the Korean menu items are made by the Korean chefs,” wrote Yelper Michelle L., who reviewed Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ on August 5. “The Spider roll is a big one, soft-shell crab on point.”

And Hien N. said, “We ended up ordering four sushi rolls, the assorted soup, and the 20 piece sashimi platter. The food was exceptional. Very tasty and delicious. Our sashimi platter was very fresh.”

Jang Goon Sushi & Korean BBQ is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Miyabi

2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120

PHOTO: MEH P./YELP

The family-owned Miyabi, located at 2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120, is a sushi-focused Japanese joint that also offers homestyle Japanese dishes like oyako donburi (chicken and egg over rice).

On the menu, house specialty rolls include the DBK, filled with snow crab salad, avocado and tempura, and topped with unagi, chopped tuna mixed with garlic and tobiko. The chefs also offer daily sashimi specials and omakase (chef’s choice) meals.

For those who follow a plant-based diet, Miyabi offers choices like the Vegan roll with tempura yam and asparagus, topped with avocado and crushed honey walnuts.

Miyabi’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of 86 reviews indicates a positive reception for the newcomer.

Yelper Tina N., who reviewed Miyabi on August 11, wrote, “[I] saw ōtoro and had to order it. The fish was definitely melt in your mouth goodness and the chefs had a lovely take on it.”

“We ordered the DBK, Boxer, Honey, and Sacramento rolls,” Ashley C. said. “The presentation was really nice here which added to their ambiance. The rolls each tasted different, unlike some places where they taste the same because of the sauces that they use. The size of the rolls were decent compared to the price.”

Miyabi is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Wa Sushi & Ramen

9160 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130,

PHOTO: WA SUSHI & RAMEN/YELP

Wa Sushi & Ramen is a sushi bar that also offers noodle soups, a raw bar and more from its space at 9160 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130, as we previously reported.

Signature sushi rolls include the Lemon Drop, topped with scallop and lemon, and the Butter Me roll, topped with seared escolar. Diners may also try the chef’s choice sashimi plate or the nigiri-only omakase set.

Yelp users are still warming up to Wa Sushi & Ramen, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 32 reviews on the site. Several complained of the prices, calling them higher than other Japanese restaurants of similar quality.

However, Yelper Edd Y., who was one of the first users to visit Wa Sushi & Ramen on July 3, wrote, “I’ve found their shari (sushi rice) to be exceptionally well-seasoned, very tasty. The chef mastered beautiful cuts of fish and adding different seasonings to every piece.”

And Gino I. agreed, “The omakase, according to my brother, was extremely good. All the fish the chef chose was fresh and flavorful. The chef did a great job with consistent cuts of fish, none being too thick or thin with the right amount of soy sauce brushed on.”

Wa Sushi & Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4:30.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 4:30–9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–2:30 p.m. and 4–9 p.m. on Sunday.