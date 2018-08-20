DELHI (CBS13) – Detectives say a 15-year-old girl was selling marijuana out of her bedroom in Central California.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies raided a home along the 15000 block of Roseann Court on Friday. A loaded AK-47 and 80 pounds of pot packed and ready to be sold were discovered in the home.

Deputies also found makeshift greenhouse in the backyard, along with 12 large marijuana plants.

A man and a woman, 44-year-olds Jose Reyes Martinez and Norma Angelica Alvarez, were arrested.

After investigating, deputies say they found out that a 15-year-old daughter of woman had been given marijuana and was selling it out of her bedroom. The girl even had a sign on her door with lettering that read “It’s the law: You must be 15 years of age or older to purchase weed. No coming in!! Knock!”

Child Protective Services has since interviewed the girl and another juvenile who was in the house. The two minors have since been placed into protective custody.

The raid was a part of a larger pot eradication effort in Merced County that day. Deputies say a total of 180 pounds of processed pot, 348 plants and 4 weapons were seized from eight different locations.