SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The first day of school for students at a Sacramento high school came with a warning—don’t drink the water.

Drinking fountains and faucets all around Grant Union High School have been shut off after elevated levels of lead and copper were found in three sinks in July.

School officials wouldn’t comment on the water distribution or on the matter at all. The school released a statement three days ago revealing the problem.

Students say they were provided with bottled water on Monday.

Grandparent Ricky Green said he was nervous about the findings and hoped, as the website mentioned, the results would be back on Monday.

“I told my granddaughter not to drink it when she got to school,” he said. “I thought they should have got back sooner, but they haven’t gotten back yet.”

He did say he received a text from the district.

“It said this is to inform you there’s lead in the water and the kids not to drink the water,” he said.