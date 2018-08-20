SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is giving a warm welcome to the region’s newest – and only, at the moment – Cracker Barrel location.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain set up shop at 1000 Howe Avenue. It finally opened its doors at 6 a.m. Monday after construction delays pushed back its original mid-June opening date.

One man apparently waited 18 hours for the Sacramento Cracker Barrel to open. Expect a line and a significant wait Monday morning.

Sacramento’s Cracker Barrel restaurant is only the second location in California.

There are reports another could open in Rocklin at some point.

Cracker Barrel is known for its memorabilia and Americana décor that reflects the culture of its surroundings.