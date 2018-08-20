SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of impersonating a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy at the Sacramento International Airport last week was a correctional officer for more than a decade, his former employer said on Monday.

Brad Beaver, 33 years old, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with four counts: 2 felonies and 2 misdemeanors including possession of an assault weapon and false impersonation a peace officer.

“We don’t know his full intention and full motive at this point,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Beaver showed up at the airport in a full deputy uniform with a loaded gun. A veteran deputy questioned him and Beaver told him he worked at the jail.

“He started to find some things that weren’t really matching up,” Hampton told CBS13.

A check of county records showed Beaver never worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department or as a peace officer anywhere in California. But part of what he said was true.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Beaver did work as a correctional officer at both Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento. A spokesperson confirmed his employment dates from March 2008 to May 2017: more than 10 years. But he couldn’t tell CBS13 why Beaver left.

CBS13 spoke to some of Beaver’s friends and former coworkers. One friend said she was shocked to hear about his arrest and said, “Brad was a good guy!” But one former co-worker said he didn’t know anyone who would say one nice thing about Beaver.

We took a look at the uniform of a CDCR correctional officer and sergeant. The correctional officer’s patch has three yellow stripes and it matches the same patch found on Beaver’s fake deputy uniform. That patch is different than Sacramento County’s deputy stripes, which have an additional U-shaped stripe on the bottom.

I talked to one company over the phone that sells law enforcement uniforms. The spokesperson said they typically ask for an ID first to verify an officer’s role. But sometimes, they allow someone to buy a uniform for a different position if they’re picking it up for someone else.

After Beaver’s arrest, investigators searched his home and found firearms, ammunition and law enforcement vests.

“This does pose some unique challenges for law enforcement out in the field,” Hampton said.

Hampton advises: if you are ever unsure of an officer’s status, you can call 911 and ask to verify that there is a law enforcement agency conducting a stop in your area.

Beaver declined an interview request from CBS13. He will face a judge on Thursday.