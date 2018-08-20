STOCKTON (CBS13) – The food is about to get a lot more local at the Stockton Arena. The Stockton Heat announced a number of upgrades and changes ahead of the upcoming AHL and Stockton Kings G League Seasons.

Both Burgess Brothers BBQ and Bella Vista will open stands on the concourse near the South Entry of the Stockton Arena. Bella Vista used to serve salads, steak-tips, lasagna, and chicken wraps in the Fan Deck, which is located on the second floor.

The Fan Deck opened last season and features a number of local restaurants, including Brewhaus Brothers, Savor Corner, and The Wholly Nachomoli Cart on Fridays and Saturdays. That space is being re-branded the Puck Drop Party Cafe for the 2018-19 season.

The Heat will also hold $1 Beer Nights for 4 Wednesday night home games: October 31, December 19, January 9, and April 10. Fans 21 and older can buy 12-ounce Bud Lights from the time the doors open until the end of the 1st period.

Near the North Entry of the Stockton Arena, fans can buy wine from Ironstone Vineyards Wine Cave. Fans sitting in the Premium Seating sections and Suites will have the opportunity to buy wine from Michael David Wines.

The menu changes are in effect for all events at the Stockton Arena, including Stockton Heat and Stockton Kings games.

The Stockton Heat is an affiliate of the Calgary Flames NHL team. Their first home game of the season is September 30.

The Stockton Kings relocated from Reno in the offseason and is the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. Their schedule for the upcoming season hasn’t been announced.

The Stockton Arena opened in 2005.