SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rapper Travis Scott is coming to Sacramento for a new tour.

The multiplatinum artist announced his new “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour on Monday. Scott is scheduled to swing by the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 15.

.@trvisXX brings the ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR, Dec. 15 💫 Tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 am! pic.twitter.com/ZalHuTiOCE — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) August 20, 2018

Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes are slated as supporting acts.

Scott’s new album “ASTROWORLD” has held the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 for two weeks straight. He is also the father Kylie Jenner’s child.

Tickets for the Sacramento show will go on sale to the public on Aug. 24.