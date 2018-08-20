  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rapper Travis Scott is coming to Sacramento for a new tour.

The multiplatinum artist announced his new “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour on Monday. Scott is scheduled to swing by the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 15.

Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes are slated as supporting acts.

Scott’s new album “ASTROWORLD” has held the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 for two weeks straight. He is also the father Kylie Jenner’s child.

Tickets for the Sacramento show will go on sale to the public on Aug. 24.

 

 

