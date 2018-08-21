SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Caltrans contractor suffered major injuries when a truck struck a Caltrans van on Interstate 80 in what the California Highway Patrol is calling a case of distracted driving.

The crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday when a Ford pickup truck struck a Caltrans vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 near the Manual Campos Parkway.

RELATED: CHP: Distracted Driver Killed Officer, Man In Traffic Stop

A Caltrans crew was in the middle of freeway cleanup in the area. One contractor suffered major injuries, while another suffered minor injuries. Caltrans says they were contractors with the Veterans Outreach Program.

The CHP says the driver may have been distracted.

The crash comes a week after the CHP says it suspects distracted driving claimed the life of a driver and a CHP officer during a traffic stop. The CHP says Sean Matthew Walker, 36 of Rocklin, was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash on Interstate 80 near Fairfield on Aug. 10.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the workers were contractors, not Caltrans employees as was stated in the original California Highway Patrol release.