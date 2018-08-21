  • CBS13On Air

East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State prosecutors are announcing an update in the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case that could include the filing of additional charges against suspect Joseph DeAngelo.

A number of top prosecutors in the state will announce an update in the case. The Contra Costa County district attorney will also be there. She is the only district attorney attending who did not have a homicide linked to the golden state killer.

It’s speculated that today’s developments could include the filing of additional charges against suspect Joseph DeAngelo. He currently faces 13 murder counts in multiple counties.

Today’s news conference will be held at the Orange County district attorney’s office at 11 a.m.

