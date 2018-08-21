VALLEJO (CBS13) — Vallejo Police are investigating a grisly incident involving a man who was hit by a truck and dragged nearly a mile to his death.

The 28-year-old female driver from Vallejo reported the incident to police around 2 a.m. Monday morning after she got home. Police say the victim was hit somewhere on Borgess Lane near Agnes Court and became lodged under the truck that struck him.

“This is a shock to all of us and the family, still can’t get over this,” said Arieta Steven, the victim’s aunt.

Steven says the family is trying to figure out what happened as she mourns the loss of her nephew.

“The lady was a hit and run driver, and dragged him, that was heartbreaking,” she said.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck drove about three-quarters of a mile home when she noticed the man under her truck. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene but the victim died as a result of his injuries.

The driver tells police she didn’t realize she had run someone over.

The family of the driver told CBS 13 she didn’t wish to speak on camera

“She told everything to police. This is not a normal thing for anybody. We’re not comfortable saying anything,” said the driver’s sister.

“She didn’t seem to have heard a thump or a thud and she continued on her way. She didn’t feel like anything was out of the ordinary, so she continued to drive home and drove 3/4 mile from where the collision occurred,” said Michael Nichelini with the Vallejo Police Department.

“You can see the drag marks, it was quite a distance. Kind of shocking that you wouldn’t feel that, but I don’t know,” said neighbor Jim Huntsman.

“There’s a streak all the way down from here to Borgess Park,” said another neighbor

Steven says her nephew was a husband and father of 3 girls in his late 40’s.

Monday’s death marks Vallejo’s 13th collision-related fatality this year —a significant increase according to police from last year.

And it’s leaving heavy hearts in a grief-stricken community.

“He was a wonderful, a wonderful boy, he loved everyone,” said Steven.

Police say the driver had a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant. It does not appear that drugs and/or alcohol are a factor in the collision.

Police say there are no charges for the driver as this is an ongoing investigation.