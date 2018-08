MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department is asking for help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The man robbed the Chevron on Crowslanding on Saturday, August 18.

The robber appears to be a white man with wavy brown hair. He was carrying a camouflage backpack while wearing a black t-shirt, gray shoes, and a particle dusk mask. He took off on a black mountain bike.

If you recognize him call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers: 866-602-7463.