SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A bill to end bail in California and replace it with a risk assessment system is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

California state senators approved the bill 26-12 Tuesday. It would make California the first state to completely end bail for suspects awaiting trial.

RELATED: Revised Cash Bail Reform Law Passes California Assembly

Senators supporting the bill say it would end a system that discriminates against low income people. Opponents say they worry it would make communities less safe.

The plan calls for the release of most suspects arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors within 12 hours of booking. Those accused of serious, violent felonies would be ineligible for pretrial release.

RELATED: California Plan Would Revamp Bail System, Taking Money Out Of Equation

Courts and the state’s Judicial Council would have wide latitude to determine whether to release other suspects based on the likelihood they’ll return to court and the danger they pose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.