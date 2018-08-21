SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are cracking down on illegal sideshows that are drifting in from the Bay Area.

“They came up and designated areas to do these sideshows,” said Sgt. Dustin Smith with Sacramento Police referring to multiple recent sideshows.

The illegal activity is shutting down bridges, freeways, and even a neighborhood in South Sacramento last month.

“It was something like out of Fast and the Furious,” said a woman who works on Florin Road.

She saw the entire show unfold in front of a gas station.

“When I came out there was more like 500 people standing out here, cars on the parking lot in alongside the road doing donuts,” she said. “If they would’ve lost control or something and come through here and at the gas pumps, it could’ve been very dangerous.”

It’s now becoming an even greater risk for the community.

“They used to happen late at night out in the warehouse areas, now they are starting to happen during daylight hours, residential neighborhoods,” Smith said.

It’s also growing thanks to social media, but so too is the crackdown.

“It actually helps us, we are able to get locations, plates, pictures,” he said.

Smith is leading the team of police in collaboration with CHP and the district attorney.

“If we or a citizen sees your car doing donuts or reckless driving, I will get your information, your plate, we can go after your car and impound it,” he said.

Thanks to these officers, in 2017 the team was able to respond to 40 sideshows, make 4 felony arrests, issue 200 citations and impound 30 vehicles.

“There is a team out there, so we are up in the air and down on the ground, we have undercover officers,” he said.

A team on the public’s side always watching to put a stop to these dangerous sideshows.

Recently, Smith and officer Anthony Pennington were honored by the department for their collaborative and preventative measures in reducing illegal sideshows and street racing events.

If you're involved in a sideshow: