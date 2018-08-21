SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines started its California Super Sale and is advertising one-way tickets from Sacramento International Airport for $39.

The low fares are only for Wanna Get Away travel to Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Ontario.

Here’s the catch- the $39 fares only apply to flights on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from September 11, 2018 until February 13, 2019. If you read the fine print (we did), you’ll also see there are a number of blackout dates: November 20-21, November 24-26, December 21-23, December 26-27, December 29-30, January 1-2.

You have until Wednesday, August 22 at 11:59 pm to buy the low cost tickets and 21-day advanced purchase is required.

The Southwest sale also includes travel to and from all California airports that have Southwest service: Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.