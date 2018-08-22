WOODLAND (CBS13) — A woman found dead in a Woodland massage business has been identified as 51-year-old Junying Lu.

Yu’s body was found inside Cottonwood Massage at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police are investigating her death as suspicious and are checking nearby surveillance videos for potential suspects.

A nearby shop owner got a call from her employee saying one of the workers at the massage business was killed in a possible stabbing. She says she knows two of the women who worked at the business.

“Very nice people,” she said. “The only thing is it’s scary because there were a lot of men who would come get massages more than women. I got scared for them because they were by themselves, nobody at the front desk.”

Aasim Ali with Bob’s Liquors says police asked for his surveillance video.

“The prevailing theory is that he suspect did come into our store sometime before the crime occurred so they were trying to get a positive ID on the person,” he said.