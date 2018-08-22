DAVIS (CBS13) — City leaders are considering new rules that would prevent people from feeding wildlife, including the city’s ducks.

“I don’t think they are hurting anybody,” said Cindy Phelps of Davis.

It’s not just the ducks, but squirrels, raccoons, and especially turkeys.

“I have these over here to do the reflection,” said Janet while showing the silver pinwheels around her car.

She and other homeowners in the Rancho Yolo Senior Community are doing what they can to prevent turkey troubles.

“A couple of cars have had to get total re-paint jobs because of it,” she said. Apparently the turkeys will see their reflection and attack.

The wild birds first settled into Davis more than a decade ago and the city has been getting a growing number of complaints.

“When I first got here I thought, ‘How cute!’ But I thought that with the geese in San Jose, but doesn’t get cute for long,” Janet added.

Some people raise a stink over the droppings left behind.

“They poop all over the deck,” she said.

Others are concerned with overaggressive behavior and the turkeys getting into traffic.

“They run right onto the road and I had chase one of them out of the middle of the road so they wouldn’t get run over,” said Peter Friederich, Davis Resident.

But others like seeing the birds and even leave food out for the flock, something that would be banned under a proposed new ordinance. The law would also prevent people from feeding ducks, squirrels, and other wildlife.

Those caught feeding animals face a $100fine for a first offense and up to $500 for multiple violations.

“They are wild animals, they should be able to fend for themselves, but if they get acclimated to human food there’s problems just like the bears in Tahoe,” Peter said.

He’s not sure a fine will be enough to fix the problem.

“That’s going to be hard to enforce,” he said.

There’s a community meeting on at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in city hall. The ordinance will eventually go before city council before taking effect.