SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The scene was is near Empress Street and Calvados Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little after 1 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter activation.

A man who had been shot was soon found at the scene. That man was takent to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified. The man’s name has not been released.

Detectives will be at the scene from some time.