  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The scene was is near Empress Street and Calvados Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little after 1 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter activation.

A man who had been shot was soon found at the scene. That man was takent to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified. The man’s name has not been released.

Detectives will be at the scene from some time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s