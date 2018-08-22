SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man arrested on illegal gun sales charges has been linked to the death of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy.

Charles Martin Ellis, 64, was indicted on a count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and another of the transfer of sale of a firearm to a non-resident.

Investigators linked Ellis to the gun that was used to deputy Bob French during a shootout at a Ramada Inn in Sacramento on Aug. 30. Two officers were also wounded in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, police say two women led them on a 20-mile pursuit in a stolen vehicle into Elk Grove. The women were taken into custody and pointed investigators toward the Ramada Inn as a possible link to more stolen vehicles.

Two California Highway Patrol officers joined deputies in a probation search at the hotel. When they knocked, a suspect didn’t open the door and instead opened fire from inside, wounding the two officers. Later, he went to the balcony and shot French, who was part of the perimeter.

Investigators say Ellis sold a Zastava 7.62mm pistol to someone and that ended up in the hands of the suspect.

Ellis is accused of buying and quickly reselling firearms ranging from that Zastava pistol to AR-15s and AK-47 style assault pistols. He had no license and is accused of selling the weapons to people he should have known were from out of state.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones released the following statement about the indictment: