Mike joined CBS13 and CW31 as News Director in June, 2018. It’s Mike’s second time living in Sacramento.  He spent more than seven years working for CBS13 between 2006 and 2013.  If he looks a little familiar, that’s because he was a reporter for several years before becoming Managing Editor then Assistant News Director.

Mike left for our CBS sister station in San Francisco, then served as News Director at the ABC station in Las Vegas before his return.

He knows the area well, having reported from Plumas County, over to the state line, down to Stanislaus County, and towns in between.

Mike grew up in Florida and has also worked in Chattanooga, Tennessee as well as Gainesville and West Palm Beach in Florida.

