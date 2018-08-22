SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rap artist Nicki Minaj has postponed her upcoming US tour.

Organizers say Minaj is reevaluating parts of the production of her NickiHndrxx tour, prompting the scrapping of the North American leg. According to other reports, however, the tour was suffering from disappointing ticket sales.

Minaj was originally supposed to start the tour in the US, including a stop at in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 17. The European leg is still scheduled to begin in February.

Fans who already bought tickets can get refunds at their point of purchase.

North American dates will now start in May 2019, organizers say. No exact dates have been announced yet.

Rap artist Future, who was originally co-headlining the tour with Minaj, will not be part of the North American leg of the tour.