WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland Police have arrested a suspect in the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Rohail Sarwar, 27 of Woodland, was arrested after he was identified as a person of interest in the death of a Woodland woman.

Investigators say Sarwar was spotted on surveillance videos near Cottonwood Massage at the time of the killing on Tuesday.

Cottonwood Massage employee Junying Lu, 51, was found stabbed to death around 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside the business.