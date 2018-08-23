Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter are accused of illegally spending more than $250,000 of campaign funds on personal expenses.
The following are instances where Hunter or his wife Margaret illegally used campaign funds according to a federal indictment since he was elected to Congress in 2008.
- Jan. 22-25, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $351.04 on a rental car from Reno to Lake Tahoe
- Jan. 25, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $1,008. 72 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Spa and Casino (food, drinks and lodging)
- March 22, 2010: Magaret Hunter spent $85.18 at Barnes & Noble in La Mesa, California.
- March 24, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $121.34 at Birchmore Music Hall while attending a concert with another congressman.
- March 31, 2010: The Hunters spent $181.12 at La Quinta Resort in La Quinta for a friend’s room reservations.
- April 2, 2010: Duncan Hunter claims $257.40 reimbursement for driving his car 468 miles to Virginia Beach. Hunter’s car was not used for the trip.
- April 26, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $64.72 at Albertsons in El Cajon.
- April 28, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $226.40 for an American Airlines ticket for her sister.
- May 19, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $307.72 at Target. She claimed it was for “teacher/parent & supporter events”
- 1 tablecloth
- 3 square pillows
- 3-piece brush set
- metal tray
- 4 temporary shades
- 4 window panels
- 1 white duck
- 2 Punky Brewster Items
- 1 Ring Pop
- 2 5-packs of “animals”
- May 20, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $80 at Shell Oil (gas station)
- June 24, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $41.75 at 7-Eleven in Alexandria, Virginia
- Aug. 21, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $32.31 at Albertsons
- Aug. 28, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $41.04 for video game at Apple Store, $1,199 on a new iMac.
- Sept. 13, 2010: Duncan Hunter spent $164.29 on golf, beer at Riverwalk Golf Club.
- Sept. 27, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $155.96 at Miramar Commissary. She claimed it was for “misc. items and docor [sic] for school-related campaign events.”
- Nov. 6, 2010: Margaret Hunter spent $704 on 7 adult, 5 child tickets to an Old Glob Theatre play, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” She claimed it was for “holiday gift certificates.”
- Nov. 19 to 22, 2010: The Hunters spent $1912.66 on a birthday gift for a family member to attend a game between the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
- Feb. 5, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $169.24 on golf at Cottonwood Golf Club, meal at Harney Sushi.
- May 17, 2011: The Hunters spent $103.57 on a room at Treasure Island hotel in Las Vegas for a vacation with friends.
- June 9, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $164.63 on an iPod Nano
- June 11, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $110.63 on golf and beer with friends.
- June 17, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $142.36 at Men’s Wearhouse on recutting pants.
- June 21, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $162.02 on a personal stay at the Liaison Capitol Hill hotel.
- June 29, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $253.56 for greens fees and clothing at Old Hickory Golf Club
- July 3, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $90 to play golf at Cottonwood Golf Club
- July 3, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $148.90 at Sally’s Fish House and Bar for dinner.
- July 13, 2011: Margaret Hunter spent $65.19 at the International Spy Museum for family gifts.
- July 24, 2011: The Hunters spent $102 for tickets at the Del Mar Racetrack
- Aug. 6 to 10, 2011: The Hunters spent $2,448.27 on a personal vacation in Las Vegas.
- Aug. 18, 2011: The Hunters spent $1,419 for five Southwest Airlines tickets to Boise, Idaho for a family vacation.
- Aug. 20, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $113.74 at Jake’s Del Mar for a personal dinner.
- Aug. 21, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $156.22 at Del Mar Racetrack for food and drinks at the races.
- Aug. 28, 2011: The Hunters spent $511.03 at Hotel del Coronado for a family celebration.
- Sept. 5, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $399.06 at Best Buy for a camera, battery and memory card for the upcoming Idaho vacation.
- Sept. 12, 2011: Duncan Hunter hires Margaret Hunter as his campaign manager at a $2,000 per month salary.
- Sept. 16 to 19, 2011: The Hunters spent $640.05 more on the Idaho family vacation.
- Oct. 22 to 24, 2011: The Hunters spent $432.81 for a family vacation around Los Angeles.
- Oct. 24, 2011: Duncan Hunter spent $344.56 on a rental car for a family member’s dance competition
- Oct. 28, 2011: The Hunters spent $3,754.73 for a family vacation in and around Washington, D.C.
- Nov. 16, 2011: Margaret Hunter spent $25 on prescription medications. She reported it as “Target gift card donation to church family” then later changed it to “Applebee’s Restaurant–Republican Women.”
- Nov. 19, 2011: The Hunters spent $168.89 in Anaheim to watch a family member compete in a dance competition.
- Jan. 11, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $98.05 at Costco.
- Jan. 12, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $918.60 to fly family members to Tucson for funeral. She reported it as a flight to Baltimore for the NRCC winter meeting.
- Jan. 22 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $504.20 for a roundtrip ticket from San Diego to Chicago for her mother. Also reported as the NRCC winter meeting.
- Feb. 8, 16, 2012: The Hunters spent $306.80 for charges related to mother’s flight to Chicago.
- March 16, 2012: The Hunters spent $36.95 in campaign funds for additional charges related ot a ticket for her mother to fly from Poland to Chicago.
- March 17, 2012: The Hunters spent $235.74 at Blue Point Coastal and the Hyatt Andaz for food and drinks
- May 6 to 12, 2012: The Hunters spent about $10,000 to pay for a family vacation.
- May 12, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $323.62 at Party City and Vons for a family member’s birthday.
- June 9, 2012: The Hunters spent $1,276.80 to fly Margaret Hunter’s sister and two family members from San Diego to New Orleans.
- June 9, 2012: Duncan Hunter spent $369.08 to play golf at Riverwalk Golf Club and dinner.
- June 24, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $46.98 at Safeway to purchase family groceries and alcohol.
- July 10, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $259.31 at the San Diego Natural History Museum and Prado restaurant in Balboa Park
- July 17, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $105.28 at Olive Garden on one adult and two kids meals.
- July 21, 2012: Duncan Hunter spent $59.26 at the Del Mar Country Club on Under Armor shorts.
- July 28-30, 2012: The Hunters spent more than $445 to watch a family member’s dance competition.
- Aug. 12, 2012: Duncan Hunter spent $310.45 at Del Mar Racetrack
- Aug. 29, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $92.13 at Vons
- Oct. 10, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $541.60 on flight tickets for a family member’s friend and the family.
- Oct. 21, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $28.88 at Panda Express
- Nov. 23, 2012: Duncan Hunter spent $560 for golf at Barona Creek Golf Resort with his father and two other people.
- Dec. 4, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $145.46 on cosmetics.
- Dec. 19, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $155.66 at World Market for “holiday basket items”
- Dec. 19, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $359.57 on “items for multiple toy drives/children’s hospital book drive”
- Dec. 22, 2012: Margaret Hunter spent $233.34 at Walmart
- April 20, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $129.93 at Island BPrime
- June 7, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $302.10 at Caves Valley Golf Club on a jacket.
- June 17, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $163.53 at Best Buy for headphones
- July 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $36 on Uber rides
- July 21, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $138.19 on iPhone accessories at the Apple Store
- Nov. 16, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $100.69 at Casa de Pico
- Nov. 26, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $313.05 at the Apple Store for iPhone camera lenses, other accssories
- Dec. 12, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $238 at Matchbox Vintage Pizza Bistro
- Dec. 13, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $63.57 at Best Buy on gloves and a car charger
- Dec. 13-16, 2013: The Hunters spent $2,217.34 for a family trip to a Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Feb. 10, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $64 at Hill Country BBQ
- Feb. 14, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $99 at Torrey Pines Golf Course for golf shoes
- March 18, 2014: The Hunters spent $1,386.48 on a personal vacation at La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta
- May 20, 2014: Margaret Hunter spent $261.12 to pay an overdue Cox Communications TV bill.
- June 28, 2014: The Hunters spent $1,163.68 at the Montage Resort.
- July 9, 2014: The Hunters spent $250 to fly a family pet to Washington, D.C. for a family vacation.
- July 13, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $1,067 at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, including $399 for a zipline ride.
- July 17, 2014: Margaret Hunter spent $187.60 on airline tickets for a nephew flying from New Orleans.
- Oct. 22, 2013: Duncan Hunter spent $204.34 for golf outing with friends at Rancho Bernardo Golf Resort
- Nov. 5, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $138 for golf at Sycuan Golf Resort.+
- Nov. 12, 2013: Margaret Hunter spent $211 on personal travel for her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
- Nov. 23, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $215.40 at Albertsons for groceries related to a family member’s youth football end-of-season party.
- Nov. 28, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $200.24 at Hotel del Coronado and Tent City
- Dec. 13, 2014: Duncan Hunter spent $411.19 at Vons for groceries.
- Jan. 7, 2015: Margaret Hunter obtained $800.33 for hotel expenses that only totaled $33.05.
- Jan. 28, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $413 for Duncan Hunter’s ticket to Hawaii for a family vacation.
- Feb. 17, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $60.25 at Ki’s School Lunches
- March 8, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $258.95 at Sally’s Fish House and Bar
- March 16, 2015: The Hunters spent $19.99 at at Steam Games for video games.
- March 20, 2015: The Hunters plan to buy golf shorts for Duncan Hunter and later describe the purchase as “some [golf] balls for the wounded warriors.”
- March 20, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $199.60 at Albertsons for groceries and $100 cash back.
- April 7, 2015: The Hunters spent $6,288.74 at the Aston Kaanapali Shores resort for a family vacation in Hawaii.
- April 20, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $995.50 on airline tickets for her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
- May 3, 2015: The Hunters spent $869.26 on dinner and drinks at the Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop.
- May 10, 2015: The Hunters spent $999.68 at Hotel Coronado for a Mother’s Day brunch and gift shop items.
- June 3, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $202.70 at the H Street Country Club
- June 10, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $1,137 for family dental work.
- June 12, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $352.60 at Matchbox.
- June 13, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $87.69 for golf at Renditions Golf Course
- June 29 to July 6, 2015: The Hunters spent $3,724.07 for a family vacation to a nephew’s Boise wedding with a stopover in Las Vegas.
- June 30, 2015: The Hunters repaid $5245.71 to the campaign for the Hawaii vacation.
- July 8, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $700 for overdue bills from a dentist.
- July 18, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $87.50 for movie tickets claiming they were for a fundraiser.
- July 19, 2015: The Hunters spent $362.06 at Del Mar Racetrack
- July 21, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $114.91 at the speakeasy above Acqua Al 2
- July 26, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $296.58 at Albertsons on groceries and $100 cash back.
- July 29, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $253.62 at SeaWorld, wanting family trip classified as “educational tour.”
- Aug. 5, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $700 on overdue family dental bills.
- Aug. 8, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $300 on water bills after utility threatened to cut off service due to nonpayment.
- Aug. 12, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $3,500 for the family’s tuition bill at Christian Unified Schools.
- Aug. 16, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $216.50 at Dick’s Sporting Goods for running shoes, other items.
- Aug. 16, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $99.53 at Regis Hair Salon for haircut, other services.
- Aug. 17, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $152.25 at Nordstrom on cosmetics online, tried to pass them off as “gift basket items for Boys and Girls Clubs of San Diego.
- Sept. 5, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $235.36 at Michaels craft store.
- Sept. 17, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $140 through Paypal to enter a family member in a dance competition.
- Sept. 25, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $402.90 at Expedia for two rooms at Westin LAX for the dance competition.
- Sept. 26, 2015: The Hunters spent $229.44 at Disneyland’s Star Trader shop.
- Sept. 27, 2015: The Hunters spent $219.23 at Westin LAX for food, drinks, incidentals at dance competition.
- Oct. 12, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $1,268 on utility bills through SDG&E
- Oct. 21, 2015: Margaret Hunter says Steam Games purchase of $119 was put on the wrong card.
- Oct. 27-28, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $42.36 for an Uber ride home.
- Oct. 31, 2015: Duncan Hunter spent $223.32 at Jake’s Del Mar for dinner.
- Nov. 13, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $286.41 at Macy’s for luggage for family’s upcoming Italy trip
- Nov. 19-29, 2015: The Hunters spent $14,261.33 on the family vacation to Italy
- Duncan Hunter attempted to set up a day tour of a U.S. naval facility in Italy to justify the use of campaign funds. Navy officials responded they could only provide a particular tour date, which didn’t work. Hunter told his chief of staff, “tell the navy to go f— themselves [no alteration in original].”
- Dec. 13, 2015: Margaret Hunter spent $291.64 at Hotel del Coronado for a family ice skating outing.
- Dec. 21, 2015: The Hunters spent $677.42 at Lou & Mickey’s for dinner
- Jan. 3, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $140.62 for golf at the Mount Woodson Gold Club with brother, father.
- Jan. 5, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $835.50 for tickets to see Riverdance in San Diego.
- Jan. 9, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $276.15 at Barona Creek Golf Resort with family members.
- Jan. 15, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $418.99 on a trip to SeaWorld
- Jan. 17, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $632.53 at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa for a family vacation centered around a dance competition.
- Jan. 31, 2016: Duncan Hunter authorizes FEC report disclosing 67 charges to Steam games ($1,302) and a charged to Christian Unified Schools ($1,650) were personal and to be paid back. This omitted nearly $10,000 in other personal charges.
- Feb. 12-14, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $2,856,72 on a family vacation at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
- Feb. 19-21, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $961.24 at Hyatt Regency Orange County.
- March 4, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $354.25 at Jack Rose Dining Saloon at a bachelor party.
- March 4, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $462.46 for 30 shots of tequila and one steak at El Tamarindo during bachelor party.
- March 5, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $127.56 at Stoney’s Bar and Restaurant.
- March 5, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $220.63 at Fado’s Irish Pub while watching a televised UFC fight.
- March 5, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $360.58 at Emerald City Surf Shop
- March 5, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $203.20 at Duke’s restaurant.
- March 7, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $1,200 at Easy Open Door Company for a garage door.
- March 13, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $668.20 on airline tickets for her nephew to fly from Philadelphia to New Orleans.
- March 17, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $271.22 on a gaming keyboard and gaming mouse at Best Buy
- March 21, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $130.10 for drinks at Busboys and Poets.
- March 23, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $865.63 for a room at Liaison Capitol Hill
- March 24, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $145.55 at Riverwalk Golf Club
- March 27, 2016: The Hunters spent $669.07 at Hotel del Coronado for an Easter Sunday Brunch in the Crown Room.
- March 28, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $38.20 at Fandango, claiming tickets were for a gift bundle basket. They were used the same day.
- April 4, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $87.73 at Home Depot
- May 12, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $560.90 at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak house for dinner and drinks with mother.
- May 18, 2016: Margaret Hunter spent $265.94 with Expedia to reserve a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Picayune, Mississippi.
- June 24, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $409.45 at L’Hommage Bistro Francais
- July 5, 2016: Margaret Hunter obtained $441.63 as reimbursement for July 4, 2016 outing at sally’s Fish House and Bar.
- Aug. 4. 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $592.63 at LG’s Prime Steakhouse.
- Sept. 15, 2016: Duncan hunter spent $32.27for an Uber ride.
- Oct. 2, 2016: The Hunters spent $339.18 at Blue Point Coastal for a personal night out.
- Oct. 13, 2016: Duncan Hunter spent $300 on golf at Sandpiper Golf Club
- Nov. 5, 2016: The Hunters spent $111.18 at Pinzimini
- Nov. 5, 2016: The Hunters spent $300 at Searsucker for a birthday party.