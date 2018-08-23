SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngelo appeared inside a Sacramento County courtroom on Friday to hear the new, combined six-county complaint in his alleged serial murder case.

DeAngelo made his way into the courtroom standing inside a metal enclosure. His face was noticeably thinner, his frame leaner, compared to his earlier court appearances.

A comparison between the court appearances of Joseph DeAngelo.

He listened as a judge read a long list of 26 heinous charges against him. Decades of violent crimes—including kidnappings, rapes, and murders—are now all combined in a single Sacramento court complaint filed by six separate California counties.

East Area Rapist victim Margaret Wardlow was in the courtroom to see the charges read.

“To hear the judge say their names was really really hard,” Wardlow said.

Prosecutors from five of the counties were inside the courtroom and left the courthouse together in an SUV.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas was among the prosecutors who came to Sacramento for this court date.

“Well I thought it was very important for us to be here, ” Rackauckas said. “This is a very solemn time.”

Inside Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office, the group spoke about their solidarity in this case.

“Today was an important day because this is our team moving forward,” Schubert said.

“By our attending this arraignment today we are trying to reflect we are all unified we are going forward we are committed,” Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten said.

Prosecutors also asked the judge for an inquiry into whether DeAngelo can afford to hire a private attorney, rather than have public defenders continuing representing him.

DeAngelo did not enter a plea on Thursday. He is due back in court Dec. 6th.