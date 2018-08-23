SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Victims gathered outside the Sacramento County courthouse in force on Thursday as suspected the East Area Rapist and Golden State killer faced 26 charges.

The victims know a trial may not happen for a few more years, but they say justice is already at play.

The statute of limitations for the suspected serial killer’s alleged rapes ended years ago. But victims believe there’s no expiration date on justice. And they say they’ll make that known when they testify at the trial.

“Most of the women I’m with who are the rape survivors will come and they want to give their impact statements as well,” said Jennifer Carole.

“Just hearing the murder victims names just made it so real and so sad I mean I know the stories but to hear the judge say their names was just really really hard,” Margaret Wardlow.

Also outside of court, sheriff’s deputies stood on guard. They say they were there as a precaution only, due to all the new charges added.