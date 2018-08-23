SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspected Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist is due back in court Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on more than a dozen murder charges.

If convicted, Joseph James DeAngelo faces a minimum of life without parole or a possible death sentence.

The 72-year-old is also accused of more than 50 rapes.

Inside courtroom where complaint against suspected #EastAreaRapist and #goldenstatekiller Joseph DeAngelo is set to be combined by 6 county D.A’s today. pic.twitter.com/QWdoOX0vEb — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 23, 2018

The Golden State Killer crime spree happened across the state in the 70s and 80s.

Investigators used a public genealogy database to connect DeAngelo’s DNA to items discarded at crime scenes.

On Tuesday, district attorneys from across the state announced that all of his crimes will be tried jointly in Sacramento County.

“A single prosecution in a single jurisdiction serves the best interest of the case, its victims and the cause of justice,” said Ventura County DA Greg Totten.

The killing rampage started in Tulare County in 1975 stretching to Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Sacramento counties and ended abruptly in 1986.