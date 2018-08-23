  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California lawmakers have again sent Gov. Jerry Brown a bill to ban paying people based on the number of signatures they collect to place initiatives on the ballot.

The state Senate voted 25-14 Thursday to send the measure to Brown, who vetoed a similar measure in 2011.

State law requires initiative proponents collect a certain number of signatures to place a measure on the ballot. It can cost millions to collect enough to qualify a measure.

Supporters of the bill argue paying per-signature creates an incentive for signature gatherers to deceive voters about what they are signing.

Brown argued in his 2011 veto message that banning per-signature payment would make it more expensive to place measures on the ballot.

It would also apply to referendum and recall petitions.

 

