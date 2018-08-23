Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants knocks the ball from Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Kaepernick recovered the fumble. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
The Raiders added another veteran to their secondary on Thursday and cut 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu to make room.
Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and ’15 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He has played 153 games over 10 seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver and the past four years with the Giants. He has 30 career interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and 144 passes defensed.
Melifonwu has struggled to stay healthy with knee and hip injuries. He played five games as a rookie and has been sidelined most of this training camp. He was waived with an injured designation.