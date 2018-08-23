STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman driving through Stockton heard a strange sound – and soon found out her car had been shot by an arrow.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton area division posted pictures on Wednesday of the arrow embedded in the woman’s car.

Apparently, the woman was sitting at a stop light on Highway 26 at Stokes Road when she heard a thud. Looking over to her passenger’s side, she then saw a long arrow sticking out of her hood.

Officers aren’t exactly sure where the arrow came from.

“It should go without saying how unsafe it is to discharge weapons into the air, even arrows,” CHP Stockton wrote.

It’s unclear if the arrow pierced the car deeply enough to cause any serious damage.