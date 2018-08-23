RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Stormy Daniels is bringing her show to the Sacramento area in October.

The adult film star will be performing at Gold Club Centerfolds in Rancho Cordova on Oct. 5 and 6.

Daniels, aside from her pornography career, is notorious for her legal dispute with Donald Trump. Prior to the presidential election, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money to deny claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump, through his spokesman, has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Daniels gave an in-depth interview with 60 Minutes about the alleged encounter with Trump and how she says she was pressured into signing a nondisclosure agreement.

This week, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and also implicated Trump in the hush money scheme.

Club owners say she’ll be doing signings and meet-and-greets with people after her show.