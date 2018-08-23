ACAMPO (CBS13) — A suitcase full of family heirlooms is back with its rightful owner after a concerned CBS13 viewer pointed her in the right direction.

We brought you the story of a suitcase full of family memories that was found at an estate sale. There were family photos and important documents about an Italian man who immigrated to San Joaquin County in the 1930s.

That man was Giuseppe Ferrari, and that suitcase is now in the hands of his granddaughter, Deidre Ferrari, in Acampo.

“There were some pictures of him in the war, and you know how things get lost,” she said.

Her father, Bruno, is Giuseppe’s son. He was a sergeant in the Army and years later worked at the Port of Stockton.

A CBS13 viewer put Deidre in touch with two antique shop owners in Escalon who bought an old suitcase with the items inside. She recalls their initial conversation.

“I have my passport of my grandfather’s, so I can show you that that’s who it is,” she said.

So how did these family treasures end up at an estate sale? She thinks her grandfather’s sister had something to do with it.

“Alice had them probably at a friend’s, that’s what I’m thinking, and that friend probably passed away, eventually. I don’t know, maybe she passed away,” she said.

While having some of these heirlooms has brought a sense of comfort and gratitude, Deidre admits sorting through the many branches of her family tree is just getting started. Now she wants to track down any distant relatives in Italy.