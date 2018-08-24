CORTE MADERA (CBS13) – Apple Stores up and down the state, including Roseville, have been hit by robbers. Detectives are looking into whether some of them are connected.

The latest heist happened Wednesday in the Marin County city of Corte Madera.

Police released three photos of the alleged thieves grabbing and running off with apple products.

A security guard is seen standing by watching the bad guys get away. The guard says they’re prohibited from confronting thieves and only act as a visual deterrent, saying their job is to call 9-1-1.

“Essentially walk out or run out with the products so easily has unfortunately become, I think, the main reason that brings them back,” said police Sgt. Alberto Duenas.

The Corte Madera store thieves got away with about $19,000 worth of merchandise, police say.

Roseville police released pictures last week of two of the four suspects who walked out of the store with $20,000 worth of products.

Thefts have also been recorded at an Apple Store in Thousand Oaks.